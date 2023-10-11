Let me face Mahama in 2024 - Bawumia appeals to delegates

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is making a strong bid to secure the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidacy.



He has appealed to delegates for their support in the upcoming 2024 general elections against John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), dailyguidenetwork reports.



Addressing a gathering of more than 1,300 delegates in the Sunyani East Constituency, Dr. Bawumia emphasized his deep knowledge of Mr. Mahama and his intention to challenge him with the NPP's significant achievements and his fresh vision for the party.



Dr. Bawumia highlighted several initiatives he has spearheaded as Vice President, such as Ghana's achievements in digitalization, the "1 Constituency-1 Ambulance" policy, the Agenda 111 hospital projects, the Gold for oil policy, and the drone delivery project.



He challenged Mr. Mahama to present his achievements or legacies from his 30 years of political experience, from an Assemblyman to President.



While emphasizing the importance of unity within the party, Dr. Bawumia reminded all party members to refrain from attacking each other during the campaign, asserting that the internal elections should not be a contest, and every member should conduct themselves in a manner befitting the party's values.



The Communication Officer for the Sunyani East Constituency, Abubakari Yakubu, shared compelling scenes from the event with the media.



