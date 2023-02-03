Let him tell us what he will do differently – Anyidoho, Ken Agyapong challenge Mahama

Politics of Friday, 3 February 2023

Former president John Dramani Mahama has been referred to severally as the presumptive presidential flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) going into the 2024 general elections.



This is ahead of May 13, 2023 presidential primaries that are expected to formally elect the NDC’s flagbearer for 2024.



Mahama, who was president between 2012 and 2017, is being challenged by two opponents to show what he will do differently if given the nod after losing two successive reelection bids in 2016 and 2020 to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central had harsh words for Mahama in a recent interview, describing his desire as borne of greed and that he is not an option given his previous record in office.



Agyapong who is an NPP flagbearer hopeful said on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme earlier this week: “If you compare the two governments, Akufo-Addo and Mahama, Mahama is not an alternative to Ghana because the man has been fortunate to succeed Atta Mills for two years.



“He has been fortunate to go one term which is four years, six years and we saw what happened in this country, so, what is he going to tell Ghanaians again. What is Mahama going to tell Ghanaians?” he asked.



On his part, Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy General Secretary of the NDC also asked Mahama to justify why he deserves to be returned in 2024.



The avowed Mahama critic tweeted his challenge on February 2, 2023.



“If John Mahama wants to be President again for only four years, let him tell us what he will do differently,” he tweeted.





