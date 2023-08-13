Let go of Nogokpo confrontation, you're beyond this - A Plus to Agyinasare

General News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, one-time musician turned political activist, has called on the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, to put an end to a conflict between him and the traditional council of Nogokpo.



During a recent sermon in his church, Archbishop Agyinasare challenged the authority of the chiefs and residents of Nogokpo. This came after the expiration of a 60-day ultimatum they had issued, demanding his presence at the shrine or warning of dire consequences from the gods. Despite the ultimatum passing, Archbishop Agyinasare found himself unharmed and alive.



The clergyman bragged that he derives his strength from the almighty God and no weapon fashioned against him by any mortal being shall ever prosper.



Reacting to this development as a guest on the United Showbiz Show, A Plus stated that, Archbishop Agyinasare is too accomplished and celebrated to be engaged in and prolonging such matters.



“Bishop Agyinasare is one of the clergymen I follow the most in this country, and I think he is beyond this confrontation. I think that looking at his accomplishment and the lives he has impacted, I think he has to let this go, he is beyond that”, A Plus explained.



Responding to a suggestion that the recent comment of the pastor may be a testimony and not necessarily a jab to the traditional council, A Plus maintained that, it was not necessary, and that his presence and good health after the ultimatum were enough testimony.



He said, “They said you would die in 60 days and on the 61st day you are doing a testimony, so what happens if the next day you die? Then what would you do about that? There is no need for that. Look, I spoke to my father for two hours and the next day, I was informed that he is dead. Should something happen tomorrow, you would give your opponents a lot to say.”





