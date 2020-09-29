General News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: GNA

Let NPP’s collective goal override your personal interests - Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Monday entreated parliamentary aspirants who lost the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary to the let the collective goal of the Party override their personal interests at all times.



Dr Bawumia, who launched the "Aspirants Unite for Victory Movement" made up of 220 defeated parliamentary aspirants and 42 sitting MPs who lost the primary, urged them to endeavour to drum home the massive achievements of the Government to the grassroots for a resounding victory.



The Vice President said the formation of the group provided added impetus to the collective goal of the party for victory in the 2020 elections.



"My spirit rejoices when I think about it that rather than grumbling and complaining about your loss, you have shown enthusiasm, full of energy and love by forming a movement...this is unprecedented,” he said.



"I'm encouraged by the love and zeal you have exhibited...your stories will be told positively in the near future."



Vice President Bawumia said the dedication and zeal showed by the group indicated that the NPP was a team and united for victory on December 7.



"A house divided against itself cannot stand because in unity lies our collective strength...I'm so inspired by what you have done," Dr Bawumia added.



Vice President Bawumia said there was so much at stake in this year's election to determine the way forward for the country's development, hence it was imperative to mobilise the grassroots for resounding victory.



He said the Mahama-led government exhibited gross incompetence in administering the nation during his four-year term in office as President, therefore Ghanaians should not entrust him with power to manage the country again.



Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, the Speaker of Parliament, who chaired the ceremony, lauded the resilience and boldness of the aspirants, saying despite the frustrations and disappointment in losing the primary they did not allow their defeat to overpower them, but were mobilising themselves to support the party's campaign.



He urged them to take inspiration from President Akufo-Addo, who suffered many electoral defeats both within the party and general elections, but exhibited resilience and now at the helm of affairs as the President of the Republic.



Mr Kennedy Kankam, Convenor of the Movement and Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, who lost the primary, assured the party of their resolve to mobilise the grassroots for support for resounding victory on December 7.



He appealed to government and the rank and file of the party to support them in cash and kind for the campaign.



The Movement announced the adoption of two orphan constituencies - Upper West Akyem and Mion - to campaign for victory for their respective parliamentary candidates.



It will also intensify media engagements, production of documentaries on the party's achievements and enhance its presence on social media.





