Let NDC use drones if it helps them get collation of votes right for once – Ellen Daaku

Politics of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team, Ellen Daaku is of the view that if using drones can help the National Democratic Congress collate their votes correctly, they should be allowed to use them.



The NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, stated that the NDC would use drones during the 2024 elections as part of the party’s endeavour to secure two million votes in his region. Moore emphasized that the aim is to bolster the NDC’s monitoring capabilities to prevent any potential electoral malpractice.



The move has been opposed by Ghana’s Electoral Commission, which believes that it will be an infringement on the rights of voters.



But speaking on Accra-based Citi TV, Ellen Daaku indicated that the opposition political party should be given the green light.



She noted that over the past years, the NDC has gained notoriety for not being able to collate their votes, so if flying drones can also help them monitor the elections and ensure a proper collation of their votes, they should be allowed.



Ellen indicated that all the political party needs to do is ensure that all the needed permits are granted.



“If the NDC believes that will count their votes for them well, it is their belief. They have a right to it. What they have to do is go through the right processes and get the permit like every other person who wants to fly a drone at any event does,” she said.



She further indicated that the Electoral Commission would have to open up it laws to ensure that it includes flying of drones during elections.