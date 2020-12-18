General News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Let Jean Mensa resign first, then we can dialogue – NDC insists

Greater Accra Regional Chairman for the NDC, Ade Coker

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ade Coker says the party will agree to dialogue only if the Electoral Commission’s Chairperson Madam Jean Mensa will resign from her position.



According to him, they have lost trust in her and will agree to dialogue issues when she bows her head in shame and resigns from her position.



Supporters of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) have been protesting across the country to drum home the need for the electoral commission to declare John Dramani Mahama the winner of this year’s election.



The party’s leadership has said that it will only walk away when there is an independent audit on the results as declared by the Electoral Commission and the audit points to the fact that NDC lost the election.



Some of these protests have turned violent with supporters exchanging words and weapons with the Police.



But speaking on Accra-based Citi FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Ade Coker insisted that the NDC will only agree to a dialogue only when Jean Mensa admits she erred in the election and also resign from the position she currently occupies.



“We are saying first and foremost, she must resign for the crass incompetence she has shown,” he said.



“Let us right the wrongs first then start talking. The first wrong to right is for her to resign and then we can talk because we have lost confidence in her,” Mr Coker added.





