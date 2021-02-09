General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Less than 50% of churches sanitize microphones, 93% of pastors not wearing masks - GHS

Director-General of Ghana Helath Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that less than 50% of churches are not sanitizing their microphones and instruments which are shared during church service.



Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye at a press briefing stated that a study conducted by the service said the over 38 churches visited showed that less than 50% of them sanitized their microphone and other instruments which are used by multiple persons.



He further disclosed that the wearing of a nose mask has declined significantly amongst pastors and choir groups.



He said whereas church members were wearing their face masks, their pastors and choir groups are not wearing.



The percentage of pastors not wearing face masks he noted is 93% whereas that of choir groups is 63%.



He also disclosed the spread is now stable but the cases the country is recording were still high hence the need for Ghanaians to adhere to the safety protocols.



Dr Aboagye added that the country's case count is quiet stable now because Ghanaians are now adhering to the safety protocols.