Lekpongunuor residents want local CHPS compound upgraded

The compound was established in 2004 to serve nine communities

Residents of Lekpongunour in the Ningo-Prampram District, have appealed to the Ministry of Health to upgrade their Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound to a Health Centre status.



According to them, the CHPS compound was too small and ill equipped to adequately cater for their health needs.



The compound which was established in 2004 to serve nine communities now attracted patients from about 20 towns in both the District and the Ada East District.



Some of the towns served by the facility included Mangostonaa, Ayertepah, Mgmtsekope, Lewem, Anasi, Omankope, Minya, Wokumagbe, Akplabanya, Tsipase, and Berbi.



The Ghana News Agency noted that an outpatient area had been created in the eight-staffed CHPS compound with folders neatly arranged on shelves.



Its lying ward had three-beds which served male, women, children and pregnant women with the delivery room located in the inner part of the ward partitioned with wood where women in labour did not have privacy.



Madam Monica Apperkon, Senior Midwifing Officer-in-charge of the CHPS compound, told the GNA that due to lack of space at the facility, one room served as a consulting room, dispensary and store.



Madam Apperkon revealed that they attended to an average of 200 patients monthly and had a total of 688 antenatal attendants in 2019, adding that due to the unavailability of space and a gynecologist, they delivered 88 of their attendees and referred the rest to Battor Hospital and Sege clinic.



She said they also provided postnatal, school health, child health care services, home visits, minor ailments, family planning and adolescent-friendly services.





