Lekpongunour community cries for classrooms for local primary school

The Lekpongunor community in the Ningo-Prampram District is crying for classrooms for their local primary school pupils as school reopens in January 2021.



The community on its own had constructed two classrooms for its kindergarten and three classrooms to accommodate classes one to three.



Mr Henry Narh, Assemblyman for Lekpongunor, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, explained that community members who were mostly fishermen and farmers initiated the construction of the classrooms for the preschool and primary school at the premises of the Lekpongunor D/A Junior High School(JHS).



Mr Narh explained that even though the community school had a JHS, it lacked a kindergarten and primary school, and therefore depended on the local Presbyterian School to feed the JHS.



He noted that community leaders decided to start a preschool and primary to feed their D/A JHS when the Presbyterians constructed a JHS leaving the school with no pupils except those who had been repeated at the sister school.



He added that community members and the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) therefore contributed monies and constructed the classrooms for the school, saying they were able to get only five rooms which catered for the KG and primaries one to three.



According to the Assemblyman, they did not know where to keep the pupils who would be going to class four when school reopened in January, 2020.



He revealed that the community had agreed that profits made on premix fuel sale would be used to reconstruct the foundation of an abandoned classroom, indicating that checks from the Assembly revealed that the project stalled when the contractor working on it passed away.



He also appealed for learning and teaching aids, as well as the enrollment of the school on the School Feeding Programme to attract more pupils.



The GNA noticed that the foundation which was abandoned was caving in with huge structural cracks and some residents were using it to sun dry pepper.



in addition, the buildings provided by residents had no doors or windows. Parts of the roofing sheets were removing and plywood used for chalk board in some of the classes were peeling off.



The floor of the various classrooms were dusty with sharp stones apprearing everywhere due to the expiring screeding work. No child would escape injury playing on those rough surfaces.





