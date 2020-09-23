General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Legon to run re-sit courses for all Undergrads who failed to graduate since 2000

The University of Ghana, Legon, is set to run its biggest resit courses yet.



The university’s Business and Executive Committee has approved for a general amnesty to students “who have failed to graduate from the University of Ghana for one reason or the other” over the past 20 years.



This means that any student who was unable to graduate for not fulfilling all the examination requirements will be given an opportunity to do so which would then allow them to finally graduate from the university.



“This amnesty will be for failed courses starting from the 2000/2001 academic year,” a statement from the acting Director of the Academic Affairs Christy Badu said.



This programme will not be running forever, it will be available for three years starting from the 2021/2022 academic year.



As a result, you do have some time to plan and sign up for this if you are one of the affected students.



However, if you chose to sign up, you “will have a maximum of two years from their first registration to re-sit and pass as many courses as they may choose.”



If you or someone you know was unable to graduate from Legon during the last 20 years, this is your opportunity to finally bag that degree.





