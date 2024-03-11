Legon SRC Women's Commission honours Opoku Prempeh for his accessibility to youth

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, on Monday, March 11, 2024, received a citation from the Women’s Commission of the University of Ghana, Legon, in recognition of his accessibility to the youth of Ghana.



Presenting the citation to the minister, Women’s Commissioner for the SRC, Sandra Amponsah, expressed appreciation to the minister for “delivering very inspiring and thought-provoking insights during our leadership 101. We appreciate you and your contribution to national development.”



Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has over the years been acclaimed as having a very cordial relationship with the youth of Ghana, a relationship that transcends his time as Minister of Education.



Dr. Prempeh was recently named the best minister for the year 2023 and has been widely tipped to be the strongest link in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government in terms of ministerial appointments.



