General News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Legon Cities Board chair meets French Ambassador to Ghana

Richard K. Atikpo in a photo with the Ambassador Madam Ave and media mogul Bola Ray

The Board Chairman of Legon Cities Football Club Richard K. Atikpo has met the French Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Madam Anne Sophie Ave at her office in Accra to discuss matters of interest to both parties.



Key amongst the issues discussed impinged on how the Embassy could be of assistance in the areas of global marketing, youth investment with respect to facilities and technical cooperation.



Board Chairman Atikpo expressed his satisfaction at the outcome of the meeting and is confident that the benefits would hit the club positively in the not too distant future.



“We took over the administration of the club in a little over a year and its clear we are doing something right both on and off the pitch. Our brand visibility is second to none and we hope to the project that with our on pitch performance.



I can assure you that the benefits of this meeting would be felt very soon. We have a plan to make the club one of the very best on the continent and we would spare no effort in making that come to pass. This is one of many the steps we intend to take to further project the brand, he stressed.”



On her part, Her Excellency Madam Ave was happy to make the Embassy’s expertise and that of the French nation available to the club especially in the areas of technical training and opportunities with various club outfits.



Legon Cities Football Club have demonstrated a strong desire to be a major force in the Ghanaian Football space when football resumes with fans desperate to see how their high octane branding off the pitch would reflect on the pitch in the years to come.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.