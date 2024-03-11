Legitimate Okante land owners confirm sale to KOANS Building Solutions

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024

The legitimate owners of Okanta lands near Nsawam in the Eastern Region have clarified that they lawfully sold the land to KOANS Building Solutions.



Dismissing earlier reports suggesting wrongdoing, the Asona Mensa Royal Family of the Darkwaa Section held a news conference at Okanta, displaying relevant land documents to support their claim.



Opanyin Kwaku Amoako, a representative of the family, showcased cheques dated 2012, confirming the legitimate sale of 400 acres of land to KOANS Building Solutions.



He emphasized that the transaction was conducted transparently, and Mr. Kofi Anokye, the CEO of KOANS, is a genuine and honest businessman.



Addressing the media, Opanyin Isaac Kofi Amankwaah, on behalf of the real owners, stated, "We, the legitimate owners of the land, wish to state that Mr. Kofi Anokye has not stolen our land, as it is being speculated.



"The family sought to dispel any misconceptions and affirmed their support for Mr. Anokye amidst attempts to tarnish his reputation."



The clarification aims to set the record straight, assuring the public and the media that the land transaction with KOANS Building Solutions was conducted within the bounds of legality and transparency.