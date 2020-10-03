General News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Legalization of Okada business is a wise job creation policy - Dormaahene

sagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, the Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area

The Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II has endorsed the National Democratic Congress’9NDC’S0 policy of legalizing Okada Business in Ghana.



Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has through the People's Manifesto promised that he will legalize and regulate the use of OKADA.



According to the former President, OKADA business has provided Ghanaian Youth with sustainable jobs which could not be provided by the various social intervention programmes provided by the Government of Ghana.



Addressing his towns people during the visit of John Dramani Mahama and his team, Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II said he does not agree with people who say the Okada policy is not a good thing.



He said he is well traveled and wherever in the world he has been to, there is the use of Okada and the tricycle which is known in the local palance as “pragia”.



The respected Chief said “you said OKADA you will legalize it and we are very happy about that. For me Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II anyone who says OKADA business should not be legalized I don’t side with that person. I’m well traveled and when you go especially in China, when we are going to Guanghouz we sit on okada or pragia. There are no jobs here so if the NDC has seen reason to introduce such a job, we should be grateful to them. If Ghanaians vote for you, try as much as possible to legalize the OKADA business”.



Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II said the decision to pay Assembly members allowances is laudable because they perform consuming tasks and it’s imperative that government pays them as a means of support.

