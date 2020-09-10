General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Legalization of Okada: We’re not perturbed by Mahama promise - Transport Minister

John Mahama has promised to legalized the Okada business in his 2nd term

The Minister of Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah says government is not perturbed by a manifesto promise by the opposition NDC to legalize Okada business in the country.



According to him, stakeholder consultations are still ongoing on the matter and thus government position still remains that activities of commercial motorbike operation are illegal.



The NDC in its 2020 manifesto has promised to legalize and regulate the Okada business when voted into power.



Speaking at the PAC sitting today, the minister insisted the NPP government still stands by the Act that proscribe the business.



Interacting with the media after proceedings, the Transport Minister argued that any change in position will be determined by the outcome of the stakeholder engagements.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has described former President John Mahama’s promise to legalise Okada if he wins power as populist and sign of inconsistency.



“A law was made during the Mills/Mahama era. Today he has changed his mind. He said he is going to legalise it. How can that provide more jobs than NABCO and Planting for foods and jobs? We have provided over two million jobs with these social intervention initiatives.



“So how can you say that okada will provide more jobs? It’s just populist. It’s another sign of inconsistency– when you are in power you say one thing and when you are out of power you say something else. It doesn’t help in creating better public discourse,” the President said an interview with Accra-based Oman FM.





