Politics of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson

Legalising okada won’t undermine drivers – Minority Leader

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

The Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, says legalising and regulating okada business will not have any adverse effect on the employment and opportunities of commercial transport drivers.



Addressing a meeting of members of Garage Associations at Sunyani Magazine in the Bono Region on Tuesday shortly before the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, announced the suspension of his campaign at the same meeting following concerns about the provisional voters register, the Minority Leader explained that okada riders and commercial drivers already operate side by side, and that has not dwindled their opportunities.



Legalising okada, Mr Iddrisu said, will only help bring harmony and co-existence with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other commercial driver uninons.



"I have heard the argument that, the okada business will affect GPRTU and transportation. But that is not true because even today okada is working but all that his Excellency John Dramani Mahama is seeking to do, is to legalise it so that there is harmony and coexistence with GPRTU", he added.



The Minority Leader said the People's Manifesto, the NDC’s manifesto for this year’s election, has good news for members of the Garages Association, including providing training opportunities for those in the local automotive industry to keep abreast with modern trends in the automobile industry.



He said the next NDC government will also collaborate with members of the Garages Association to provide state-sponsored apprenticeship training for the youth as part of efforts to equip the youth with employable skills.



Mr Iddrisu said the NDC's manifesto has started working already even though the party is yet to take over the reigns of government, especially as the government has begun implementing portions of the People’s Manifesto.



The Minority Leader therefore urged the electorates to vote for John Dramani Mahama in the December 7 general elections to enable the NDC execute its manifesto for the benefit of the people.

