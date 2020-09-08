General News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Legalising Okada must come with strong guidelines – MTTD

File photo

Director of Education and Monitoring of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Alexander Obeng, has disclosed that motor bicycle has caused most of the accidents in Ghana between January and August 2020.



He said out of 1,585 people who lost their lives in vehicles crashes, motor bikes recorded 643 deaths.



Speaking on the 3FM’s Sunrise on Monday, September 7, Supt. Obeng said if Okada business is legalised, the situation could get worse.



The discussion centered on recent pronouncements by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that he will legalise Okada if elected as president again.



Mr Mahama believed that Okada is creating more jobs hence the need to legalise it.



“Motor bikes as few as they are, killed 643 people so it has a risk there. Within January and August, it has disseminated 643 of our compatriots. I think something must be done,” Spt Obeg said.



Reacting to the legalisation of motor bikes ahead of the NDC manifesto launch, he said the move must come with automating robust stronger traffic enforcement operations.



“You don’t just say you will legalise motorbikes. It comes with certain policies, guidelines and regulations which is within the power and capacity of the country.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.