General News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Legalise donkeys as a mode of transport after okada - Murtala jabs

Murtala Mohammed

Former National Secretary, of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Murtala Mohammed, says he does not understand why any serious political party will legalise Okada business.



In his opinion, the menace of Okada in Ghana is as a result of joblessness in the country and poor traffic and transport system in Ghana.



According to him, "What many people dont know about this Okada is that, the motor cycle are not for the riders but some faceless petty bourgeois hiding in government parastatal like the police, military ministries and cooperate institutions."



He said: ”If we sit aloof to allow the legitimization of Okada, we shall soon legitimize the use of Donkeys as means of transport. I say this because every business is driven by profit. If a business man will not use fuel and can reduce other expenditure like maintenance, why will he not venture into “Donkey Transport System” as a mode of transport?”



Read the full statement below



OKADA POLITICS: YOU MIGHT AS WELL LEGALIZE THE USE OF DONKEYS AS A MODE OF TRANSPORT



The notion or idea to legalize Okada is lazy venture to say the least. I just can’t imagine that as people we could decide to rationalize our inefficiencies and failures by legalizing Okada instead addressing the issue head on. This is akin to a father, who after failing to stop his nymphomania daughter, decides to start collecting money from men to have affair with her. This is a clear manifestation of irresponsibility, lack of ideas or a lazy man’s approach to the Okada nemesis.



I cannot imagine for once, how any serious party or group could conceive such an idea if not for cheap political capital.



The menace of Okada is a matter of employment. It’s an improvisation as a result of joblessness and poor traffic and transport system in Ghana. The lasting solution to it is not to legitimize it but to build a complete transport and rail system to curb it. We should not substitute the long and difficult lasting solution for a simplistic and short-cut approach to solicit vote over the safety and well-being of the youth.



If we sit aloof to allow the legitimization of Okada, we shall soon legitimize the use of Donkeys as means of transport. I say this because every business is driven by profit. If a business man will not use fuel and can reduce other expenditure like maintenance, why will he not venture into “Donkey Transport System” as a mode of transport?



What many people don’t know about this Okada is that, the motor cycle are not for the riders but some faceless petty bourgeois hiding in government parastatal like the police, military ministries and cooperate institutions.



Too much jokes in this country. #Stap it!

