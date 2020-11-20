Regional News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: Peter Agengre, Contributor

Legal Practitioner donates items to Nabdam Constituency ahead of December 7 Polls

Lawyer Lamtiig Apanga presenting some items to the Nabdam Constituecy

A legal Practitioner and Member of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, Lawyer Lamtiig Apanga has donated 200 branded T-shirts to the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Nabdam Constituency in the Upper East Region, Hon. Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane.



This forms part of a series of donations he has been making to the Nabdam Constituency.



Lawyer Lamtiig believes that this donation would go a long way to help make the party and supporters more visible during this season of political party campaigns. According to him, the support base of the party need to be strengthened so that they could increase the vote margin for both Presidential and Parliamentary at the constituency level.



“I believe that our supporters would need more T-shirts that bears our party’s brand in order to sell our ideologies out to the people. And so I have come with 200 branded T-shirts and four megaphones that can help amplify your voice at campaign grounds.” Lawyer Lamtiig stated.



“I also have an undisclosed amount of some cash for you to support the campaign. I know it’s not easy especially an orphan MP like you at this period of the campaigns. So this is to also support you finish hard. It is my hope and prayer that you win the seat again to further develop Nabdam.” He concluded amidst applause from party members.



Receiving the donations, Hon. Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane on behalf of his executives showed immense gratitude to Lawyer Lamtiig Apanga for the timely support. He thanked him for the show of commitment towards the party’s victory. He had some few words of encouragements for him.



“Continue to be humble. I know the party is taking record of your support and commitments and would reward you one day for that love. I’m overwhelmed for this show of loyalty as a comrade and your donations would be communicated to the party’s hierarchy.” Dr. Nawaane praised.



Hon. Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane is gunning to retain the seat on the ticket of the NDC at the 2020 parliamentary polls.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.