General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legacy Girls College records 13 coronavirus cases

Coronavirus active cases are rising in Ghana

Correspondence from Eastern region:



All girls Senior High School at Akuse in the Eastern Region, Legacy Girls, has joined the growing list of schools with confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



The school as at February 3, 2021, according to information available to GhanaWeb, recorded 13 confirmed cases out of 55 samples being the first batch of samples taken for testing at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Research.



A letter dated February 4, 2021, from authorities of the school to parents and sighted by GhanaWeb revealed that the testing was part of precautionary measures undertaken by the school to “the possibility of the students having a false-negative test result and potentially incubating the virus.”



“…as part of our in-school COVID-19 protocols, we introduced sampling and testing of our students and staff,” part of the letter read.



“We were informed of the results of the first batch of testing conducted by the Noguchi Memorial Institute For Research on 3rd February. We regret to inform you that out of the 55 samples taken, 13 of our students tested positive for the SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) VIRUS,” parts of the statement read.



Though the students are currently asymptomatic, authorities have given the firm assurance that a number of steps are currently being taken to “manage and support” the infected students.



Part of these measures includes counselling sessions infected students, counselling other students to avoid stigmatization and educating the entire student population to adhere to the safety protocols.



Meanwhile, Principal of the College, Mrs. Maranatha Kove when contacted by GhanaWeb did not confirm or deny the reports except to say that the school was in touch with parents of the students.



“Unfortunately, this is not a press issue. Whatever the issue is, is within school, between us and our parents and any other authorities so I decline to say anything whether it’s true or not,” she said.



The outbreak in the schools comes on the heels of a similar outbreak at nearby Akuse Methodist Senior High School which has also recorded 18 cases.