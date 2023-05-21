Left Ghana to US 20 years ago, doing two jobs: Koffi Addo, 57, shot dead by taxi client

Diasporia News of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Koffi Addo, a 57-year-old father left Ghana at the age of 37 according to his partner and has since arrival in the United States worked two jobs to cater for his nuclear family and extended family back home.



It was during one on his jobs as a taxi driver that he was shot and killed by a client in Somerset County, New Jersey.



Local police confirmed the incident had happened at around 10 p.m. Thursday, May 18, according to CBS News report.



Authorities said somebody got into a taxi at Rose Street and Sydney Place in Franklin Township, confronted the driver, then shot him and ran off, the report read in part.



Addo's son and girlfriend said he immigrated to the U.S. from Ghana 20 years ago to make life better for his family.



"My father was a very hard-working man who always mind his own business, always had that thought about the American dream, work hard," said Hubert Addo.



"Now these poor children have no father and I have no boyfriend anymore, and that was a great man that I wanted to settle my life down with for the rest of my life, and he's gone," said Kecia Banks.



Investigators said there may be more than one suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.









