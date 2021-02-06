General News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Lebanese community offers ¢39,000 scholarship to 5 law students

The Lebanese Community making the donation

The Lebanese Community in Ghana has offered a one-year scholarship, totalling GH¢39, 000, to five needy but brilliant Ghanaian students of the Ghana School of Law(GSL).



Under the Community’s scholarship scheme, the amount is half of the full package given to the beneficiaries who are studying the professional law course at the Accra and Kumasi Campuses.



The beneficiaries, comprising three males and two females, are Andrews K. Benin Aning, Akua Nyantakyiwaa Sarpong, Kenneth Afriyie Appiah, Bright Tabiri and Keziah Hillary Engmann.



At a brief ceremony in Accra yesterday where a cheque was presented to the schools’ authorities, the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kheir, assured the students that the community would continue to support them.



“The Lebanese Community is still committed to supporting your academic journey until you fully realised your ambition. Your ambition is a major pillar in our battle for the victory of life,” he said.



Reflecting on 2020, Mr Kheir said, although the year was a difficult one due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had taught humanity to appreciate the worth of life and essence of human relations.



“However long and dark the night maybe, there is always an hour when the day breaks at last. So we are pinning our hopes on you to continue brightening future prospects for the world,” he said.



Mr Kheir expressed gratitude to partners and their community members for their contribution to the scholarship scheme and urged them to continue contributing to sustain the scheme.



A member of the Community, Naaman Ashkar, told the Ghanaian Times in an interview that the scheme was in line with the community’s civil duty to their host country.



He said since its inception in 2013, more than 170 Ghanaian students had been supported in the areas of law, languages, arts and journalism at various universities in the country.



The acting Director of Legal Education of the GSL, Mr Maxwell Opoku-Agyeman,who received the cheque, commended the Community for the gesture and hoped that it would be extended to cover more students.



One of the beneficiaries, Mr Appiah, thanked the Community on behalf of her counterparts, saying the gesture had given them sound mind to pursue their dreams.



