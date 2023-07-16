Lebanese Ambassador receives 'Outstanding Ambassador of the Year' award

General News of Sunday, 16 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana H.E Mr. Maher Kheir has been honoured with “Outstanding Ambassador of the Year 2022” award at the 13th edition of the Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executives Awards and Summit 2023 organized by The Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG).



This award aims to honour exceptional entrepreneurs, corporate business leaders who have made significant contributions to the country’s economy.



The event coincided with the celebration of World Public Service Day which was under the theme “Promoting Business Coopertaion between Private and Public Sector Development in Ghana” happened in the presence of the Chief of Staff at the office of the President, Hon. Frema Osei-Opare, Minister for Trade and Industry Hon. K.T. Hammond, Minister for Public Enterprises Hon. Joseph Cudjoe, Heads of Diplomatic Mission, Corporate Executives, Captains of Industry among others.



It also celebrated successful entrepreneurs through the Ghana Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Award, which recognized those who have not only achieved significant success but have also built vast business empires.



In the address of Mr. Kheir, he lauded the invaluable contributions of public servants to building Ghana’s economy.



He admitted that public service plays a critical role in the economic, social, and political development of any country.



“The professionalism of public servants is instrumental in driving change, improving governance, and delivering essential services to the citizens of Ghana. Today, we recognize and express our heartfelt appreciation to all public servants who work tirelessly to create a healthy space for inclusive prosperity and growth” he said.



Mr. Kheir noted that Ghana has made remarkable progress in recent years, positioning itself as a beacon of economic growth and stability in the region but urged closer cooperation between the public and private sectors to sustain it.



“We must build strong partnerships, share knowledge and best practices, and create a supportive ecosystem for businesses to thrive. By doing so, we can unlock the full potential of Ghana's economy and promote a business-friendly environment that attracts domestic and foreign investments” he stated.



He also challenged the public sector to uphold the highest ethical standards to drive change and productivity.



“On this significant occasion, it is necessary to uphold the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and ethical conduct. By doing so, we can build a solid foundation of trust that paves the way for healthy partnership and sustainable development” he stressed.



As Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, he pledged the commitment of the diplomatic community to Ghana’s pursuit of prosperity.



He noted that “It is an honor for the Diplomatic Corps to join in this celebration and reaffirm our commitment to fostering development and prosperity in this great nation.”



On his part, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana Mr. Sam Ato Gaisie congratulated all award winners on the night.



He emphasized the importance of inter-nation collaborations in driving public-private sector growth across the continent.



To this end, he commended the sustained collaborations with various stakeholders while calling for more engagements to achieve sustainable development in Africa.



The Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executives Awards and Summit 2023 showcased the significant impact made by outstanding individuals in driving economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and promoting collaboration between the private and public sectors.



The event served as a platform to honor achievers and inspire future generations of entrepreneurs and corporate executives.



These exceptional individuals, along with other distinguished award winners in various sectors, served as inspirations and role models for their exemplary leadership and contributions to their respective fields.



