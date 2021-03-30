Lebanese Ambassador launches ‘The Young Francophone Writer’s Competition’ in Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Mr Maher Kheir has launched 'The Young Francophone Writer’s Competition' with the aim of encouraging a culture of reading and writing among students and supporting talented writers within the Francophone community in Ghana.



The ceremony which forms part of this year’s Francophonie week celebration was held in the presence of the Ambassador of France H.E Anne Sophie Avé, the High Commissioner of Canada H.E Kati Csaba, the Ambassador of Morocco H.E Imane Ouaadil and the Ambassador of Mexico H.E Enrique Ernesto Escorza Zamudio as well as the Advisor for Co-operation and Cultural Action at the French Embassy, Mr Alexandre Foulon and the Director of Alliance Francaise, Mr Emmanuel Labrande.



The International Day of la Francophonie is celebrated on the 20th of March every year all over the world to meet and develop partnerships with the francophone communities.



In Ghana, the Francophone Embassies together with Alliance Française organise various events during this entire week to celebrate cultural and linguistic diversity in a joyful atmosphere. The week-long event is characterised by concerts, film screenings, job application workshops, competition in French, meet-up with authors, and children’s performance.



The “Young Francophone Writer’s Competition” drew 17 entries from 17 participants with three renowned Francophone scholars serving on the jury.



The jury consisted of Lebanese writer Dr Nabil Mallat, Franco-Algerian writer Mr Mabrouk Rachedi and Ivorian Lecturer Dr Ulrich Duou who worked hard to select the best deserving contestants.



Three contestants emerged as top winners. Hezouwe Antoine Balouki, a teacher at Saint Pierre Claver School - Kaneshie won the first prize with his novel “Une Histoire, Une Vie”. In the second position was Gideon Afful, a National Service staff at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with his novel “La Dance Sur Un Volcan” while Maurice Djojo Adjetey, a student at the University of Ghana claimed the third prize with his novel “La Prochaine Fois”.



The prizes were sponsored by Lebanese companies Electroland, Telefonika and Verna as well as the Embassy of France, Canada and Morocco.



In his address, the Lebanese Ambassador noted that the competition would discover young talented writers who could become major contributors to the growth of French language around the world.



Being the first of its kind in Ghana, he urged the participants especially the winners to take writing seriously.



“Writing makes the impossible, possible. To write is to cross the thorny path that leads to the peaceful pink shores. Only writing makes the mirage tangible and turns invisible tears into a readable dawn” he noted.



He stated that the French language “is rich in history and hope, rich in civilization, literature, philosophy, poetry and power of existence.”



Presenting the prizes to the three winners, Mr. Kheir urged them to uphold the values of truth, justice and peace which are necessary for society’s progress.



“I congratulate the winners who take their first step towards a new world where truth is the muse, where justice is the crown and where peace is the throne of the kingdom” he added.



The winners received certificates of recognition, mobile phones, tablets and collections of books from renowned French writers. All other participants also received gifts.



Lebanon is a founding member of the International Organisation of Francophonie (IOF), has been actively playing key roles in the organization since 1973.



In 2002, Lebanon hosted the 9th Summit of Heads of State and Government of countries using French as a common language in its capital, Beirut.



Ghana has, since 2006, had the status of an associate member within the International Organisation of Francophonie (IOF).





