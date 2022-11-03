Lebanese Ambassador honoured with title 'King of Ambassadors'

General News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ambassador of Lebanon to Ghana His Excellency Maher Kheir has been given the honorary title of “King of Ambassadors” by His Highness Sultan Omar Farouk Saeed, the Sarkin Zongo of Ashanti region.



The title was a recognition of his several efforts in contributing to social development in Ghana.



As part of his working visit to the Ashanti region, H.E Maher Kheir, leading a delegation of the Lebanese community, paid a courtesy call on Sarkin Zongo Sultan Omar Farouk Saeed.



He intimated that his visit was an expression of Lebanon’s multicultural society.



This pluralism seen in Lebanon and Ghana is crucial in promoting the peace and harmony the world needs now.



“Lebanon is a country of pluralism. It has 18 religious communities living together in harmony and peace. This wonderful mosaic is an example and symbol of unity, brotherhood and tolerance. It is also a great cultural richness and a sublime message in humanity” he noted



Ambassador Kheir lauded the Zongo community for their contribution to national cohesion and development.



“There is some similarity between Lebanon and Ghana. Ghana is also a multicultural country, and we value your position and your effective role in the economic and cultural development agenda of this lovely nation” he added.



Lebanese Ambassador noted that his outfit has contributed towards several social, economic and humanitarian initiatives and will do more to support the community.



He noted that they will reach more students to enable them access quality education.



“Because we believe that education is the main way to build good generations, we launched the scholarship program in 2013. About 400 students in Accra and Kumasi have benefited from so far. We will do as much as possible to support more students” he stressed.



His Highness Sultan Omar Farouk Saeed lauded the efforts of the Lebanese people in Ghana particularly their contributions to Zongo communities.



He expressed gratitude for the scholarship program which continues to support several underprivileged groups of people in society.



He further appealed to the Ambassador and the Lebanese community to expand the net to cover more Zongo communities.



He bemoaned the alarming rate of school dropouts due to financial challenges and he made a passionate appeal for assistance to finish the ongoing construction of an ICT centre through the provision of computers and other logistics.



This he noted will go a long way to boost information technology education within the Zongo communities.







Mr Odaymat (honorary head of the Lebanese Community) noted that the Lebanese have built three schools – one Junior High School, one Senior High School and a University which is currently admitting its first batch of students – to encourage education.



The Ambassador promised,"we will do our best to meet the requests".