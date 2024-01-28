Leave the defeat behind, work together for NPP victory – Bawumia to defeated candidates

Politics of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on all losing candidates to put the elections behind them and rally behind the NPP to make history.



He made this known in a congratulatory message shared via his social media.



The flagbearer of the NPP is of the view that they will have to work closely with the winning candidates for the party to make history as the first to break the four-year cycle in 2024.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) went to the polls today, January 27, 2024, to elect their parliamentary candidates.



Over 20 incumbent Members of Parliament lost their candidature as the political party is hoping to break the eight and continue governing Ghana.















