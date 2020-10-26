General News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

'Leave polling centers after voting' – Minister to Ghanaians

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah has appealed to the electorate to leave the polling centers after voting in order to maintain peace and stability during the 2020 general elections.



He made the admonition during a community youth Peace durbar held by the Ashanti Region Office of the National Cadet Corps of Ghana (NCCG) in Kumasi on Saturday, October 23.



Mr Osei Mensah pointed out that hanging around polling stations could trigger arguments between supporters of different parties with its attendant possibility for violence.



“I will like to appeal to you to exercise your franchise and leave the scene peacefully to your homes and await the results, as that way will prevent violence.”



Mr Osei Mensah cautioned that the government will not tolerate any form of intimidation and political thuggery against any person during the elections.



“We need to prove to the world that Ghana is still an outstanding example of democracy,” he insisted.



The Regional Minister is confident that the step taken by the national peace council will form a pivotal component to develop and facilitate a mechanism for conflict prevention, management and resolution in order to build sustainable peace in the country.



He assured the people of the region that nothing untoward will occur during the elections because all mechanisms are in place to combat any unwelcomed situation especially at the areas cited as election violence hotspots.



The event held in collaboration with the National Peace Council was under the theme, “One people; one nation.”



The Ashanti region coordinator of the Cadet Corps Cadet Flight Lieutenant Gideon Obeng Manu pointed out that the event aligns with its core mandate to train a disciplined youth, loyal to their nation.



“We believe in patriotism and commitment to a national course. This event was to sensitize the youth on violence and to let our leaders see that we the youth, stand for peace as elections draw closer,” he indicated.



Gideon Obeng Manu also disclosed that his command is considering replicating the peace campaign across major busy convergence points across the Ashanti region to reinforce its quest for responsible and nonviolent conduct before, during and after the elections.





