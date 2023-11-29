Leave 'comatose' Airbus scandal alone and focus on the gargantuan corruption in your govt – Martin Amidu to Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu told President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to stop trying to revive the investigation into the Airbus he (Amidu) started when he was in office.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, Amidu, a former Minister for Justice and Attorney General, accused the president of putting pressure on the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to revive the investigation into the Airbus scandal for political benefit.



He told the president to focus on the corruption in his government and stop trying to revive the Airbus investigation, which he indicated is in a coma.



“Consequently, on 4 July 2023 the Agyapa Special Prosecutor of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) indicated an intention to revive and give life to the dormant chicken feed Airbus SE-Ghana investigation, without mentioning the outstanding Gargantuan formal investigations into the numerous findings of suspicion disclosed by the Anti-corruption Risk Assessment Report into the Agyapa Royalties Transactions which had been pending in the OSP since 15 October 2020.



"As part of Big Brother’s vision and first step in resurrecting the Airbus SE-Ghana comatose investigation, the Agyapa Special Prosecutor fed the rented press with his engagement with the FBI, the UK Serious Fraud Office, and INTERPOL on the investigation to politicize and give misinformed currency to prospects of ever concluding the investigation within the 2024 election cycle. One could see through the lies and machinations of the Agyapa Special Prosecutor and Big Brother, but how dare reasonable citizens to articulate them without the Ministry of Truth coming after him?" Amidu wrote.



About Airbus scandal:



Airbus, the European aircraft manufacturer, was alleged to have paid bribes in Ghana when it sold the three military aircraft.



The aerospace multinational admitted hiring the brother of a top elected Ghanaian official as its consultant for the pitch to sell the aircraft to the country.



Also, Airbus confessed to paying the said consultant through a third party when its Compliance Unit raised red flags about the close relationship between the consultant and the top elected official, who was a key decision-maker in the purchase of the military aircraft.



Former President John Dramani Mahama was one of the government officials implicated in the scandal with the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, alleging that the “Government Official One” label in the scandal was the former president.



Amidu in an epistle while in office as Special Prosecutor revealed how John Mahama allegedly used his office to guarantee for Ghanaian passport for his brother Samuel Adam Mahama.



Martin Amidu said, “Amongst other reasons for the letter to the said Ministry, the Samuel Adam Mahama’s elder brother of full blood who without a doubt and the evidence available to this Office answers to the description of the elected Government Official 1 allegedly granted a denial interview to the Daily Graphic which published same on June 20, 2020, fortunately containing suspected admissions that he is the elected Government Official 1 referred to in the UK judgement.



“Serving appointees of this government have been unable to obtain the voice recording of this interview to enable the Office to confront the former president with his own admissions in the interview as answering to the description to the brother of Samuel Adam Mahama as Intermediary 5.”



John Mahama however denied the allegations and charged Amidu, who was in office by then, to prosecute him if he was indeed the said Government Official One.



Read Amidu’s statement below:







BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.