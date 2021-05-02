Leave a legacy that workers can be proud of - TUC to President Akufo-Addo

Regional News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: McAnthony Dagyenga, Contributor

The Eastern Regional branch of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make it a point to leave a good legacy that would favour workers in the country before he leaves office in 2024.



Opening this year's May Day celebration in the Eastern Region at a ceremony held in Koforidua, the Regional Chairman of the TUC, Augustine Michael Owusu, expressed that conditions of workers have not improved and have been made worse by the emergence of the global pandemic, coronavirus.



"COVID-19 has made life difficult for Ghanaian workers, a lot of them have lost their jobs and we are calling on the President to leave a legacy behind that workers will be proud of when he leaves office on 6th January 2024. Workers are counting on him," he stressed.



According to Brother Augustine Michael Owusu, Ghanaian workers are passing through trying times especially when prices of goods and services continue to rise almost every fortnight.



"No wonder a bag of cement is now GH¢50. Most workers find it difficult to make ends meet. Workers continue to receive the same salaries with skyrocketing of prices of goods and services in the country. However, the few in authority are really enjoying it. When will this Animal Farm system end in developing countries?," he quizzed.



The Eastern Regional TUC Chairman however urged the workers in the region to continue to work assiduously for the progress of Ghana despite the glaring difficult conditions since "there will be light at the end of the tunnel."



On her part, the Regional Secretary of the TUC, Mrs. Phyllis Agyemang, enumerated a number of challenges that the labour front faces in the country, including, violation of workers rights by employers with special reference to the denial of collective bargaining and nonpayment of SSNIT contribution for workers as well as the imposition of numerous taxes that overburden workers among others.



She called on the government to attend to the needs of workers in the country.



The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, who spoke on behalf of the President, eulogised the workers and reminded them that the government appreciates their hardworking spirits and would do all in its powers to improve their working conditions.