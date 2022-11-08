Learn to have quiet times with God – Bishop urges Christians

Religion of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: GNA

Christians have been urged to have quiet times with God, listen and hear God speak to them.



Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, who made the call, said hearing God’s voice demanded silence in His presence, stating that Christians must learn to have quite times with God.



He said quiet times with God were necessary because the world was in a difficult and challenging time, where everyone seemed busy always, adding “The noise around us makes it difficult for us to hear God and respond to His call.”



He said this in Tamale while delivering the sermon on the theme: “The Election of God’s People (Abraham) The God Who calls and Names”.



Right Reverend Tong said making time for God drew man closer to God and strengthened their relations with Him making it possible for man to strengthen relationship of God.



He noted that having a quiet time with God might require an individual to harken to God and move far from family and loved ones.



He said, “When God calls, He also separates and so Abraham as he was called at that time was asked to separate himself from his family and go in a direction he does not know.”



He stated that Abraham’s act was a call to obedience and belief in God, which should be replicated by Christians of today.