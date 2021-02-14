Regional News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

'Learn from Jomoro MP' - Tikobo No.2 Chief rejoices over project

Nana Avo-Nwiah V is the Chief of Tikobo No. 2 Community in the Jomoro Municipality, Western region

The Chief of Tikobo Number Two Community in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region, Nana Avo-Nwiah V, has urged the youth to emulate the development-oriented trait of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Dorcas Affo-Toffey.



The Chief said this after the MP commissioned a 20-seater water closest toilet facility for his community to minimize the open defecation in the area.



He commended the MP for thinking about the development of his community.



He disclosed that: "Dorcas Affo-Toffey is a daughter of this community and I am proud to have such a generous woman from this community."



He, therefore, called on the youth to learn from the MP.



"I will call on the youth in this town and Jomoro to learn from Dorcas Affo-Toffey because if you have such a person in your community, your community will develop very fast so I am happy she has built this modern toilet facility for us," he said.



He said the toilet facility was first of its kind in the Nzemaland and urged the people to maintain it well.



"My only word to my people is that if someone does this project for you, you need to maintain it, in Ghana here, maintenance culture is our problem and if we don't look at it well and the person comes, there is no way the person will help you again and that is why am telling my people to maintain it," he advised.



Mr Emmanuel Kwaw an indigene of the community and a former president of Tikobo Number Two Students Association (TISU), lauded the MP for the project.



He promised to work with her to develop the community.



He, therefore, took the opportunity to pledge to revive the collapsed Tikobo Number Two Students Association to support students in the area.



He urged the students in the area to take their studies seriously to become successful persons in future.



Tikobo Number Two has a population of over 3,000 but has a public toilet and this is the toilet constructed by Dorcas Affo-Toffey, the new MP.