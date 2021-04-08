Learn from Agyekum Kufuor and openly declare support for Bawumia – Akufo-Addo told

General News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: My News GH

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been admonished to take a cue from former President John Agyekum Kufuor by openly declaring support for Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said to have picked interest in contesting New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership for the next general elections



“President Akufo-Addo should learn from Kufuor. He has to declare his support openly for Dr. Bawumia else he will not sail through the presidential candidate race of NPP. Kufour in power did it for Alan”, a leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Nurudeen Hamidan urged.



The former Municipal Chief Executive for Asokore-Mampong in the Ashanti Region is of a strong belief that, Vice president Dr Mahamadu Bawumia contesting NPP flagbearership position against Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen will lose without the President’s support.



“Bawumia dented his image with his economic lectures for Akufo-Addo to become President today …its payback time for the President to reciprocate what he received from him”, the former appointee told the host of Kumasi-based Abusua FM morning show, Kojo Marfo monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Hon. Nurudeen Hamidan however explained that, no matter who the governing NPP presents as their flagbearer for the 2024 general elections, the opposition is leaving no stone unturned to capture power from NPP.



Supporters of Vice president Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and the Trades and Industries Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen have begun underground campaigning for their preferred candidates though, the party has not officially open nomination for such activities in the party.



“But let me assure you that for us in the NDC, we are not bothered who is coming as NPP flagbearer …we will continue to work harder so that victory will be ours. Bawumia or Alan none of them is our challenge”, Hon. Nurudeen Hamidan vowed.