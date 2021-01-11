General News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Learn, aim high, pursue success - Adutwum to 30 scholarship beneficiaries

Dr. Yaw Adutwum with some beneficiaries

The Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe constituency Dr. Yaw Adutwum has admonished the 30 students who have benefited from his scholarship package to study Engineering at the University of Mines and Energy (UMAT), Tarkwa to aim high.



He has also encouraged them to study hard, read wide, and pursue success.



The former Deputy Minister made the remarks when he met with the beneficiaries to bid them farewell as they travel to the school to begin their journey as students.



The beneficiaries had their fees paid and accommodation provided.



The gesture is in line with his long-held objective to obtain 100 engineers and doctors each from the constituency before he leaves Parliament.



Apart from these thirty freshly admitted, soon-to-be UMaT-trained future engineers, there are other students pursuing medicine, engineering, education, nursing, and other courses at different levels of tertiary education, both local and abroad.



The scholarship will help take care of admission, tuition, and accommodation of these 30 fresh students until they complete their various courses.



In a post on his Facebook page, the respected MP wrote:



"This morning, I bid farewell to 30 students from Bosomtwe who are on their way to University of Mines and Technology (UMAT) at Tarkwa. They are going to pursue various courses in Engineering fully funded by me.



"The excitement on their faces and that of the parents who had assembled in front of my Constituency Office building was palpable.



"Fees paid, accommodation provided and a bus ready to convey them to Tarkwa, I encouraged them to aim high, study hard, read wide, and pursue success.



"My vision of ensuring that Bosomtwe gets 100 engineers within the next ten years is on course."