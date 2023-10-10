Leaked tape: I'll be exonerated after parliamentary committee investigation - COP Mensah

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

COP retired Alex George Mensah, one of the key witnesses in the alleged plot to depose the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has stated that he will be vindicated at the conclusion of the parliamentary committee's work.



During his recent appearance before the committee, COP retired Alex George Mensah stated that the IGP lacks the competence to head the Ghana Police Service.



Speaking to TV3 News before the committee resumes hearing today, October 10, 2023, COP retired Alex George Mensah expressed hope that the truth will be revealed shortly.



“I will be vindicated; I know what happened. Some things on the tape are lies; what I said, I said the truth and I will say it again anywhere, but I’m not ready to discuss it here as I said, because it’s before a committee. And I hope, we will wait until the committee comes out with their report, then everybody will know the truth,” COP retired Alex George Mensah said.



On September 7, the Police Service took decisive action by interdicting COP retired Alex Mensah and the other two high-ranking officers, Superintendent George Asare and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi.



In a twist of events, the Ghana Police Service suspended the interdiction of the three senior officers.



The police, in a statement dated September 7, indicated that the decision to suspend the interdiction of the three police officers was to ensure it did not affect the ongoing probe by Parliament.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/OGB



