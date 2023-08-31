Leaked audio: Lawyers of officers caught on tape demand removal of two NDC MPs from Committee

General News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Lawyers for three Senior Police Officers caught on tape plotting the removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare are opposing the inclusion of two Minority Members of Parliament (MPs), James Agalga and Peter Lanchene Toobu on the committee.



According to the lawyers, the two MPs have made what are termed prejudicial comments against their clients.



The lead counsel Kweku Owusu Agyemang spoke praying the chairman of the committee for the two to recuse themselves



“We refer to the comments made by the Member of Parliament for Wa West, Honorable Peter Lanchene Toobu reported on Ghanaweb. The Member of Parliament says hell fire waits for Police Officers whose names were mentioned in the IGP’s attempted elimination tape.



“He was emphatic that those whose individuals will regret ever choosing the police as a profession,” Mr. Owusu Agyemang read.



The two MPs defended themselves arguing their comments would not in any way affect their work on the committee.



Mr. Lanchene Toobu however rejected the reports adding that what was read by the lawyer were not his words.



The Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea however rejected the request from the legal team of the police officers.



The Abuakwa South MP assured the officers of fairness during the proceedings.