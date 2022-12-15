Leaked audio: Asiedu Nketiah has put NDC in 'real' trouble - Nana Akomea

General News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Chief Executive Officer of Intercity State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has waded into discussions about the leaked tape recording allegedly containing the voice of the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah alleging that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) didn't have concrete evidence to fight their 2020 election petition in the Supreme Court.



On a tape recording that has surfaced, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah, affectionately called 'General Mosquito', who appeared to be talking to some NDC members in a closed-door meeting could be heard accusing and blaming the Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, for the party's shoddy work in relation to the election petition.



He stated categorically that he denied having the results when he stood in the dock during cross-examination at the Supreme Court because the NDC had no evidence to back their claims.



"When we were doing the collation, the system you (Chairman Ofosu Ampofo) brought saying it is robust and strong, when we collated five Regions; we are told it has crashed. This is the truth. So, when we decided to the court, we agreed to do manual collation. So, we gathered some people to collect the pick sheets and our Chairman sat on the Collation Committee that he will handle the collation. He went for some University people who did some shoddy work. When the time was up for me to stand in the dock, the results that they gave me if I use it to defend the case, I will be disgraced so we couldn't send those results to the court.



"They then said we should go to lawyer Tsikata. So we carried all the documents and presented them to lawyer Tsikata. These are things we shouldn't be saying publicly. When we gave them to him and in the next morning, after he had perused them, he replied us saying take back your grasscutter. If these are the things you are sending to the court, go and look for your lawyer because I can't do this work. This is why when we went to court and they said where are my results, I replied that I didn't bring any results. I believe you heard that; I don't know how to lie. I am saying if I become the Chairman, all this nonsense will not happen," General Mosquito said in the leaked audio recording.



Nana Akomea ridiculed the NDC for what he believes is the truth being shared by the General Secretary of the party.



He noted that the revelations by Asiedu Nketia have exonerated the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", he stated emphatically that Mr. Asiedu Nketia has put the NDC into real trouble by the things he disclosed in the audio recording.



"In an effort to say that the current Chairman has crippled the party, Asiedu Nketia has put the NDC into real trouble," he stated.



