Leaked audio: Asiedu Nketiah, Mahama must apologize to Supreme Court - AFFA

General News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) has expressed shock over the contents of a leaked audio purported to be Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), claiming that the party had no case in their election petition.



Sir Obama, the Executive Secretary of AFFA, stated that despite the insults and battering of the Supreme Court, the party had no evidence to support their case. He claimed that the contents of the audio had revealed the NDC’s deception of the court.



He proposed that former President John Dramani Mahama and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah apologise unconditionally to the Supreme Court, the Electoral Commission, and Ghanaians.



He stated that the NDC’s chief scribe had confirmed that the election petition and evidence presented before the court were completely useless.



He went on to say that Asiedu Nketiah was speaking and confessing as if possessed by a spirit.



“The NDC lied to their supporters. They lied to Ghanaians about the rigged elections, but they had no collated results and went to court anyway. In the tape, Asiedu Nketiah confirmed that the evidence they presented to the court would not stand the test of time and was therefore useless. This is regrettable, and AFFA urges him and John Dramani Mahama to apologize to the Court, the EC, and Ghanaians.”



He told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline that the NDC had consistently failed to collate its results and then blamed others for their failure.



Ghanaians should question the NDC on why they wasted our time by going to court on the basis of deception. We will not let the NDC undo our democratic gains. Now is the time to call out the NDC, particularly John Dramani Mahama and Asiedu Nketiah.



