General News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Leaked WASSCE questions appeared in exams – Africa Education Watch

Africa Education Watch says copies of answered examination papers such as Social Studies, Core Mathematics and Chemistry Practical examinations which appeared on social media platforms were the same questions that appeared in the examinations.



A statement signed by Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, said that The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the examination body, “admits occasional leakages in their strong room, which eventually serves the exam-leakage value chain with raw materials.”



Asare pointed out that Africa Education Watch “intercepted a copy of an excel spreadsheet purported to have emanated from WAEC.



“The said document, which is circulating on certain social media platforms, contains a list of examiners [sic] of the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), including their schools, subject areas, telephone numbers, and email addresses. WAEC has since confirmed this leakage.”



“We are worried that publicly disclosing the identities and contacts of examiners [? Markers] can amount to compromising the integrity of assessments by opening up examiners to influences from the public. Per the standards of WAEC, and at the international level, there exists a non-disclosure responsibility on WAEC in respect of the identities of their examiners. By breaching this duty, WAEC has brought the integrity of this year’s WASSCE into question,” the statement read.



The Africa Education Watch therefore asked the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education to “probe the circumstances leading to the leakage of [the] Mathematics, Social Studies, and Chemistry Practical papers. Africa Education watch also wants investigated:



“The circumstances leading to the leakage of confidential identity [and] contacts of examiners scheduled to mark this year’s WASSCE papers.



“Cause WAEC to change the said examiners on account of the public disclosure of their identities and its likely impact on their independence and impartiality.”



