Leaked Tape Probe: Incorrect! I don't have meetings with Mahama - IGP

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The head of the Ghana Police Service, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has denied allegations that he has been having meetings with former President John Dramani Mahama to secure his position in the event that the former president wins the 2024 elections.



Speaking at the public hearing on the leaked tape of a meeting between senior officers of the police service and the ex-Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, where the allegations were made, Dr Dampare said that there hasn’t been any such meeting.



He added that the claims are part of falsehoods being told about him to make him look bad.



“That is incorrect. Another set of allegations just to make it look like I am a police officer who is doing politics. I’m a professional police officer and I don’t do such things. It is falsehood.



“It is falsehood so they should stop it. They can use any other means to get any other thing that they want but not lying about me in a series manner,” he said.



Asked whether he has ever visited Mahama, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr Dampare said, “Honourable chair, I don’t visit His Excellency the former President,” he said.



“Honourable chair, the former president doesn’t visit me,” he retorted when asked whether Mahama had ever visited him.



In the said leaked tape, the two officers captured in the tape, COP George Alex Mensah and Superintendent George Asare, alleged that IGP Dr Dampare has been having meetings with Mahama to ensure that he is retained when Mahama comes to power.



They indicated that if the IGP is not removed, the ruling New Patriotic Party would lose the 2024 elections to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahama’s party.



BAI/OGB



