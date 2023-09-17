Leaked Tape: Dampare is not an angel - Martin Kpebu

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has asserted that Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is unlikely to be removed from his position despite ongoing controversies surrounding him.



Martin Kpebu cited the strong public support for Dampare as a key factor in his continued tenure, but emphasized that the IGP is not without flaws and that the issues raised during the committee hearings must be addressed.



"As for IGP Dampare, we all know he has done a good job, and from the way the conversation is going, naturally, he can't be removed anymore," Kpebu stated on The Keypoints show on TV3.



"The President, it is too late in the day because right now the public opinion is showing that by and large we support him, but he is not an angel, so where he has issues, they should be dealt with. They should be dealt with. We can't just say because he did a Yeoman's job in Assin North, we should sweep everything under the carpet. No. The issues of this promotion and the corruption around it are a big problem, so let's confront it."



The ongoing ad hoc committee, consisting of seven members, is investigating a leaked tape involving the IGP and has witnessed alleged incriminating claims about the Ghana Police Service. One of the witnesses, Commissioner of Police George Alex Mensah, accused the IGP of mismanagement and labelled him as the worst IGP in his 31 years of service.



In response to these allegations, IGP Dampare quipped, "Honourable Chair, I think probably my brother wanted to say I am the best, and he mixed it because the records are there for everybody to see."



Kpebu, however, highlighted multiple issues within the Ghana Police Service, such as promotions that favored junior officers over their seniors, which has resulted in a court case against the IGP.



He pointed out politics, favoritism, and cronyism as problems that needed attention.



