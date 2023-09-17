Leaked IGP tape: Embattled COP Alex Mensah retires from police service today

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah has today September 17, 2023, formally retired from the Ghana Police Service after over three decades of service to the country.



COP George Alex Mensah, who had served in various positions in the service, held the position of Director-General of Operations until his retirement.



COP Alex Mensah has become a household name after a leaked tape of him and others allegedly plotting to remove the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) became a subject of probe by a bipartisan parliamentary ad-hoc committee.



Appearing before the committee COP Alex Mensah chided the IGP for allegedly mismanaging the service and restricting information flow within the service. He minced no words in describing the IGP as the worst IGP since he joined the service.



Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for him as he officially retires from the service.



“Happy birthday to COP/Mr. George Alex Mensah as he turns 60 years today and officially brings his career in the Ghana Police Service to an end. In these few days, a lot has happened but all these are happening so that the Ghana Police Service will get better. Everything happens for a reason.



Enjoy your retirement in good health,” Ahanta Apemenyimheneba Kwofie III wrote.



“Happy Birthday sir! Working with you at Manhyia Division was a joy to behold. May God continue to guide your steps as you retire from the service. I have always been proud of you,” Charles Konadu Bruce also wrote.



COP George Alex Mensah( rtd) is expected to meet with the parliamentary committee probing the leaked tape on October 2, 2023.



