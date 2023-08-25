Leaked Audio Parliamentary Committee holds first sitting

General News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The 7-member Special Committee constituted by the Speaker of PParliament,Alban Bagbin, to investigate the leaked audio recording involving a plot to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Geroge Akuffo Dampare has begun its work.



The first sitting, however, was brief as its prime witness, Bugri Naabu, was indisposed.



James Agalga, who speaks for the Committee, gave modalities for the work of the Parliamentary Committee investigating the leaked tape on an alleged plot to have the IGP removed from office.