Leaked Audio: Anas’ Lawyer, Ken Agyapong’s heated clash after court ruling

General News of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, a 25 million defamation suit brought by Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong was dismissed by an Accra High Court.



According to reports, the sitting judge on the case, Justice Eric Baah noted that Anas did not prove Ken Agyapong defamed him by airing the documentary; ‘Who watches the watchman’ but that the documentary rather exposed some skeletons in Anas’ closet.



Following this, it appeared there was a verbal clash between Lawyer for Anas and Kennedy Agyapong.



Per details of a leaked audio recorded after the proceedings in court, the Member of Parliament is captured hurling insulting words at the lawyer who appeared to have stepped on touched a wrong nerve.



Though it is still unclear what warranted the actions of the MP and provoked his anger, the MP kept emphasizing the fact that he had been called a murderer and wouldn’t condone any such suggestions.



He called the lawyer names while challenging his professionalism.



“Look at the language he is using, please. Call him to order, what does he mean? Who the hell do you also think you are? You are a lawyer and so what? What do you mean?” he said, angrily.



“You think you’ve been paid, I’m also a lawmaker and I will take him on. He is always disrespecting me in court. I’m prepared to die for the truth. This small boy, every time he comes to court, he is disrespecting me.



“Why do you say you are a murderer and sarcastically, that is the impression? Even Anas who killed people, you still defend them. You are coming to call me a murderer, you are a fool. I’m not afraid of anyone, if you like, arrest me and I will still defend the truth.



What is going on in this country?” Ken Agyapong added.



The MP also threatened to release the contents of a video in his possession that captures some NPP big men and lawyers in Dubai.



“If NPP fools around, I will show the video, I’m only holding on to the video, if anyone doubts me, I will show it. On the 8th of February, these evil boys, recorded ministers and lawyers in Dubai.



“I’ve showed it to the President, Chief of Staff, if you misbehave, I will show it to the whole Ghana. You have the nerves to defend a criminal like that and come and insult me?” he continued.



Meanwhile, Odei Krow represented Anas Aremeyaw Anas in court whereas Eric Okyere Darko represented Kennedy Agyapong in court.