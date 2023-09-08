Leaked Audio: Amounts of money allegedly paid to NPP delegates in Kumasi, Ho during delegates' conference

Politics of Friday, 8 September 2023

A leaked audio of a conversation on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Special Delegate Conference, which was held on August 26, 2023, has gone viral.



In the said audio two men, who appears to be conversant with happenings in the NPP, are heard in a conversation on the amounts of money delegates who took part in the conference were paid.



One of the men alleged that delegates in the Ashanti Region were paid not less than GH¢120,000 to vote for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



He claimed that the amounts paid to the delegates were given by bigwigs in the NPP including the Chief of Staff, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, John Kuma, the regional minister as well as other government appointees and mayors.



“(sic) gave GH¢35,000 and the chief of staff added GH¢15,000 to everybody (all the delegates) making GH¢50,000. John Kuma gave everybody GH¢20,000.



“Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu added to the amounts given… all persons who have been promised vice presidential positions paid the delegates. The person who paid the lowest money was Adutwum, who paid GH¢5000.



“So, if you calculate the person (the delegate) who got the least amount of money get not less than GH¢120,000 or GH¢125,000,” he said in Twi.



The man also alleged that NPP delegates in the Volta Region also got not less than GH¢60, 000 to vote for the vice president.



“In the Volta Region, Amewu tried his best to get all the votes for Alan. So, he gave the delegates GH¢15,000 and begged them to vote for Alan… But they also got the GH¢35,000 (from the camp of Bawumia). The regional minister, mayors and other big men paid all the delegates GH¢10,000 each and at the end, each delegate got around GH¢60,000. So, Amewu’s money became small money,” he said.



He added that these amounts of money were paid to the delegates who took part in the special delegate conference across the country.



GhanaWeb cannot verify the authenticity of the tape but it can be recalled that a member of the Alan Kyerematen flagbearership campaign, Hopeson Adorye claimed that huge sums of monies in foreign and local currencies exchanged hands as part of inducement for votes in favour of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



“In this election, money played a role, money, money. Money played a role, we are unafraid in making these claims. You could give someone US$5,000, what are you talking about?



“We also shared money,” he admitted when pressed by journalists “but whose was bigger? How can you give one person 100,000 cedis to go and vote?” he alleged further.



When challenged further, he posed: “What are you talking about? Go to Ashanti Region and ask.”



