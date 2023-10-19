Leading socially responsible companies to be awarded at CSR Awards on October 27

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Leading socially responsible companies in Ghana are rendering their social responsibility stewardship by submitting entries for the 10th edition of Ghana CSR Excellence Awards, GHACEA, Ghana’s longest-running Corporate Social Responsibility Award scheme.



GHACEA is organized by the Centre for Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability (CSR) West Africa, a leading CSR and Sustainability advocacy organization in the West African subregion in collaboration with the Association of Ghana Industries, AGI and other partners.



The GHACEA 2023 categories include: CSR Company of the Year, CSR Practitioner of the Year, CSR CEO of the Year, CSR Telecom of the Year, CSR Bank of the Year, CSR Insurance Company of the Year, CSR Manufacturing Company of the Year, CSR Hospitality Company of the Year, CSR Aviation Company of the Year, CSR Consultancy & Services Company of the Year, CSR SME of the Year, CSR Project/Initiative of the Year, CSR Award for Health, CSR Award for Education, CSR Award for Safety and Well-Being, CSR Award for Greening & Environmental Protection, CSR Award for SDG Partnership, CSR Award for Youth and Disability Inclusion and others.



According to Mr. John Kojo Williams, Co-Founder and Lead Project Manager for the Centre for CSR West Africa, “We have received very impressive CSR entries from highly socially responsible companies and those entries are currently being evaluated by the GHACEA jury, a consortium of experts from academia, business associations, regulatory agencies, civil society organisations and the media. We are receiving late entries via centreforcsr@outlook.com as the level of excitement to render CSR stewardship among companies in Ghana is growing tremendously.”



The Centre for CSR West Africa has been at the forefront of creating awareness and promoting CSR and sustainability in the region. Over the past 10 years, the Centre has developed sustainable strategies for companies and organized numerous forums to help demystify misconceptions surrounding CSR and entrench sustainability practices.



In July this year, the Centre organized the annual National CSR and Sustainability Conference at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



Leading socially responsible organisations, companies and individuals such as Vodafone, RYTHM Foundation, GOIL, PricewaterhouseCoopers PWC, World Vision, VIVO Energy (Shell), Republic Bank, Societe Generale, Imperial General Assurance, State Insurance Company SIC, Promasidor, Japan International Cooperation Agency JICA, Association of Ghana Industries AGI, Environmental Protection Agency EPA, Blay and Associates, Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry and more than 30 media organisations attended the successful Conference.



GHACEA Awards dinner is slated for Friday 27th October, 2023 in Accra.



