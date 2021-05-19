Leadership of Ghana Police Service needs reforms – Retired police officer

General News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Retired Police Inspector, Stephen Sarfo Amoah, has opined that there needs to be a massive reform in the Ghana Police Service to ensure its development.



Specifically referring to the leadership of the Service, the retired police officer is of the view that until reforms are made in that aspect, development in the police service will not be attained.



Explaining why he shares this view, he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “The authorities leading the police service need reform. The benefits they have is different from that of their subordinates. So, if it happens that there needs to be that fight for rights and development for subordinates, it will be difficult for the superiors to fight for subordinates.



These days you often hear of senior police officers reducing their age to stay in the service because they are enjoying some benefits. But for you the subordinate, no superior will help you develop because they are already benefiting from where they are”.



Stephen Sarfo Amoah proposed that the state makes laws that “ensure that the leaders in police service are more responsible than what they are doing now”.



The retired police inspector added that this phenomenon is killing the morale of police officers in the service. He shared that he also left the police service as there was no morale.



Inspector Stephen Sarfo Amoah (Rtd) says after he voluntarily retired at age 46, he has only received gratuities from the government and no pension pay. He has written several letters to the IGP and the Controller and Accountant-General’s department seeking clarification as to why he has not received his pension pay since his retirement. The retired inspector hints that he wishes to pursue the case in court as he believes he has been unfairly treated.