Leadership of Assemblies of God calls on IGP

General News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Seven(7)member delegation from the Assemblies of God Ghana headquarters led by the General Superintendent,Rev Stephen Wengam paid a courtesy call on the IGP,Dr George Dampare to introduce the new leadership of the church to him, discuss matters of national interest and seek areas of collaboration towards national development.



In his remarks the General Superintendent commended the IGP for his forthright and visionary leadership which has improved the image of the police service.



The General Superintendent also mentioned the contribution of the church to the development of Ghana including the establishment of over 350 schools,street children rehabilitation center, providing relief for the distress in society through the Assemblies of God Care(AG Care) amongst others.



He further outlined the vision of the new leadership team christined the Transformation Agenda majoring on massive evangelisation of Ghana,the construction of the Assemblies of God Centenary village, administrative and structural reforms, pursuing intense revival and the improvement of the welfare of rural pastors amongst others.



The IGP on his part bemoaned the growing level of indiscipline and the destruction of the environment despite Christians being about 70% of the population.He admonished the church to work harder to transform society.



The delegation also paid a courtesy call on the Director General of National Signal Bureau,Mr Kwabena Adu Boahene who is a deacon and member of the church in his office.



The General Superintendent used the occasion to commend him and the laity for their contribution towards the growth and development of the Assemblies of God Ghana.



He requested for more prayer for the security agencies and the country especially in these challenging times.