Leadership of Assemblies of God Ghana meets Akufo-Addo

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, has commended President Akufo-Addo for being able to steer the affairs of the state during difficult moments such as COVID-19 and the current economic challenges facing the country.



He lauded the president for his bold initiatives such as the Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, and the National Cathedral, and further urged the government to do more to alleviate the suffering of the people.



Rev. Wengam was speaking when he led some officers and members of the Executive Presbytery of the Assemblies of God Ghana to call on the President.



Rev. Wengam briefed the President on the global and national impact of the Assemblies of God Church



He touted the global membership of the Assemblies of God, which is 70 million, as the largest Pentecostal denomination in the world. In Ghana, the Assemblies of God has 600,000 members, 6000 churches, and 3800 pastors. Rev. Wengam told the President, that members of the Assemblies of God are in every area of Ghana’s national life, with a number of them in the current government. By constructing hospitals and schools, the Assemblies of God has also made a significant contribution to Ghana’s socioeconomic life, particularly in the areas of health and education.



President Akufo Addo congratulated the General Superintendent and his team and thanked them for their encouragement. He requested more prayers for the nation.



Rev. Stephen Wengam and his team were at the Presidency, to introduce the new leadership team of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, to the President. It was also to deepen the church-state relationship and discuss matters of national development.







