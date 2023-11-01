'Leadership is not about war' - Prof. Joseph Osafo admonishes NPP presidential aspirants

Politics of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Senior Psychologist, Professor Joseph Osafo has admonished the New Patriotic Party, specifically the presidential aspirants, to watch their utterances as they await their November 4 election.



The New Patriotic Party will hold its presidential election over the weekend and elect their flagbearer among the four candidates competing for the position.







Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, are widely ticked as the favorites in the competition, with each camp hoping for their candidate to win the election.



However, there have been a litany of accusations from Kennedy Agyapong's camp, primarily against the Vice President, with the former promising to give the latter a showdown on November 4.



Commenting on the party's impending election, Prof. Joseph Osafo cautioned that "leadership is not about war", so asked the aspirants to desist from engaging in acts that tarnish the image of others.



He advised them to engage in politics of ideas and share their policies to better the party and country rather than making wild allegations against one another.



The campaigns prior to the NPP flagbearer race, he emphasized during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, "should be the exchange of ideas more than character destruction".



