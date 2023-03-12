Leadership is measured by the achievements of the led - Minta Nyarku postulates

Regional News of Sunday, 12 March 2023

Source: DC KWAME KWAKYE

Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North has postulated that the greatness of a leader is measured by the achievements of the people he/she leads.



Speaking at the UCC, SRC Leadership Summit, 2023, Friday 10th March 2023 on the theme "Unlocking The Leadership Potential Among The Youth: The Role of The Experienced", he averred that in his view and understanding, the success of the people one leads is automatically the success of the leader. The programme was held at Auditorium 900, University of Cape Coast.



"The greatness of a leader is measured by the achievements of the led. This is the ultimate test of his or her effectiveness," he stated.



However, he added that, if the lives of the people one leads don't improve then, "You're not an effective leader", Dr. Nyarku said this to the applause of the students gathered. "Leadership should have a commensurate improvement in the lives of those who are being led."



Revealing how he developed his leadership skill, Ragga as he's affectionately called shared that, he is the only son between his father and mother.



"Between my father and mother, I'm the only child. My father has 7 children while my mum has 2. All other siblings are steps. That is how leadership started. I had to learn how to deal with all these people from different spheres of life", he revealed.



Expatiating further on leadership, the Cape Coast North MP underscored the fact that one key leadership requirement is to learn how to compromise. To this, he meant how a leader can settle a score in a house where there are different people with different backgrounds. Your ability to agree on something to achieve a common goal makes you a good leader.



Further, he intimated that a good leader should be able to stand by his principle irrespective of circumstances and situations. A good leader stands by his principle and suffers the consequence thereof.



Exemplifying this, Ragga narrated that a simple misunderstanding between him and another student when he was in form 3 in secondary school led to a fight which made him leave the boarding house for a year. It had to do with the Ga student compelling him to learn the Ga language and he stood his ground that, the Ga student ought to rather learn Fante.



"This generated a fight in which I mercilessly beat up the guy. If you want to lead, you should stand by your principle," he said to the laughter of the audience.



"One thing I know of leadership is the power of networks. Never underestimate the power of networks.



"In your attempt to undermine someone's intelligence, you're rather advertising your mental weakness. You need to appreciate people's ability to express themselves and don't downplay anyone as a leader," he ended.



Other distinguished speakers present at the UCC, SRC 2023 Summit were Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament For Assin Central and NPP flagbearer hopeful and Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi and Ministers for Information.